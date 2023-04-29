BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BNB has a market cap of $50.52 billion and $1.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.15 or 0.01105648 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,054 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,228.95097035. The last known price of BNB is 326.88493921 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1295 active market(s) with $749,726,147.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
