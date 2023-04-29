BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BNB has a market cap of $50.52 billion and $1.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.15 or 0.01105648 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,054 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,228.95097035. The last known price of BNB is 326.88493921 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1295 active market(s) with $749,726,147.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.