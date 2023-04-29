BMO Capital Markets Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.