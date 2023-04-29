BMO Capital Markets Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.31.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.32. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$689.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.33 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.3304647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

