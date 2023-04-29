Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Blur has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002406 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $88.49 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 451,944,159.0563166 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.68444446 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $87,504,771.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

