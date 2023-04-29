Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. 2,677,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

