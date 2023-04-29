Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLNK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of BLNK opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

