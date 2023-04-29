Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 109.7% in April

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.1 days.
Shares of BDIMF stock remained flat at $4.86 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $65.56 million during the quarter.
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
