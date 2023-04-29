BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 12.6 %
NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.54 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $765.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.