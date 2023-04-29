BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $597.87 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $597.87 million and $13.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,327,378.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

