Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00005983 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $154.19 million and $793,413.30 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

