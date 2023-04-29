BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $314,103.24 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.75 or 1.00023974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04978622 USD and is down -10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $167,671.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

