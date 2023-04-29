BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $29,252.45 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $363.28 million and approximately $268,268.64 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $29,252.45 or 0.99984650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,412.47646098 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $272,287.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

