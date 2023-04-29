Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Performance
Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 million, a PE ratio of 195.83 and a beta of -0.12. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.
About Bisichi
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.