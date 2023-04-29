Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Performance

Shares of BISI stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 million, a PE ratio of 195.83 and a beta of -0.12. Bisichi has a 52-week low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

