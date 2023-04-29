Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 18,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,211. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

