BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. 1,739,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,231. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

