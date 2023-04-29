Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.8 %

Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 806,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,876. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

