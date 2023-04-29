BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) vs. Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Critical Contrast

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -210.40% -326.27% -107.27% Cosmos Health -27.51% -112.08% -28.12%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 9.26, meaning that its share price is 826% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for BIMI International Medical and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Cosmos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.12 -$34.99 million N/A N/A Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.71 -$13.83 million N/A N/A

Cosmos Health has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats BIMI International Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIMI International Medical

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors. The Wholesale Medical Devices segment distributes medical devices, including medical consumables to drug stores, private clinics, pharmaceutical dealers and hospitals. The Medical Services segment includes the hospitals acquired in 2021.The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription and OTC medicines, traditional Chinese medicines (“TCM“), healthcare supplies, and sundry items to retail customers through its directly-owned pharmacies and authorized retail stores. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. The company was founded on July 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

