Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Bergio International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 9,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663,421. Bergio International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

