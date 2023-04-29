Berenberg Bank Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $144.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

