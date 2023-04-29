Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Benesse Trading Up 0.8 %

BSEFY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457. Benesse has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Get Benesse alerts:

About Benesse

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.