Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Benesse Trading Up 0.8 %
BSEFY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457. Benesse has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.
About Benesse
