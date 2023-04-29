Beldex (BDX) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $215.91 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.85 or 0.06501064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

