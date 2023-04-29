BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $4.4543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

