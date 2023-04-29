Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

