Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

BAX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.