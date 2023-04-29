Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 5,951,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

