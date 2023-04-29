Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

