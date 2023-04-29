Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $2,080.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,091.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,009.53. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,783.55 and a twelve month high of $2,304.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYCBF. Barclays lowered Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.