Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889,157 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,446,063 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 9.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.34% of Barrick Gold worth $101,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

