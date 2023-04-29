Barclays Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Centene by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,904,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

