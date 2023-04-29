Barclays Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Centene by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,904,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

