Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $45.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.