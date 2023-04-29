Barclays Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $86.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,859 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

