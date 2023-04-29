BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.1 %

BankUnited stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

