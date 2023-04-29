Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.