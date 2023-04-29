Bank of America Downgrades Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $2.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Up 3.4 %

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

