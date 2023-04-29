Bank of America Downgrades Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $2.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Up 3.4 %
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.