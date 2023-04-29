Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

