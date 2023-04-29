Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.99. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 63,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

