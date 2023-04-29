Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

