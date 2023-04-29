Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in April

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

