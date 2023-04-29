Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,335. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.