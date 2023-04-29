Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.20 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $441.84 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004005 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,053,803.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.