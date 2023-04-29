B. Riley Comments on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

