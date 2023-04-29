B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

