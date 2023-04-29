B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

