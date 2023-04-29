B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

