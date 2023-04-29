B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
