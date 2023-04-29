B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,855 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

