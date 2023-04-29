Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00027360 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $932.26 million and $26.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.76 or 0.99933336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.0047807 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $31,276,324.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

