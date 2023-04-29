Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

