Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

