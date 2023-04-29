Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863,801. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

