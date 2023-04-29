Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.